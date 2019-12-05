‘Big Brother 21’s’ Kat Dunn Gives Update On Her ‘Controversial’ Relationship With Nick Maccarone

The unlikely 'BB21' couple know people either 'ship them hard' or 'hate' them.

Big Brother stars Kat Dunn and Nick Maccarone are still dating. More than two months after wrapping the 21st season of the CBS reality show, the unlikely duo is “getting to know each other” in the real world.

In an interview on the podcast Coco Caliente, Kat talked about taking her relationship with Nick outside of the Big Brother jury house.

“We’re really having a lot of fun,” Kat said of her romance with Nick, per Us Weekly. “I really like him a lot.”

The 29-year-old blonde beauty noted while contestants on Big Brother get to know each other “on a deeper level” because they are together 24/7 with no outside distractions, the duo is now focusing on a day-to-day routine that includes grocery shopping and finances.

Kat also went on to acknowledge that her relationship with Nick is surprising to some fans of the long-running reality show.

Big Brother fans know that Kat did not like Nick when they lived together in the CBS summertime house. They ultimately hooked up in the jury house despite the fact that he had already professed his love for ousted housemate Bella Wang. As Nick and Kat’s “jurymance” played out on TV, Bella Wang took to Twitter to dump her Big Brother boyfriend on Twitter – although he didn’t know he was a single man until the night of the BB21 finale.

“There’s so many people that, of course, think it’s a little bit of a controversial relationship because of all the Bella stuff and the fact that people were like, I thought you hated him in the house,” Kat told the podcast. “You know, it’s a very controversial relationship and people either ship us so hard and they want us to work or they hate us, but they’re equally as passionate about it.”

Despite all of the drama, Kat said she and Nick are not “exclusive.”

“If he wants to go date someone else I’m, like, have at it, but I don’t think he’s going to,” she said.

Kat’s new comments about her relationship with Nick come about a week after the duo posted a YouTube video titled “How Well Do We Know Each Other?” In the video, Nick asked Kat when she fell in love with him.

Kat responded, “When you came into jury looking hot!” Nick added that he fell for Kat on “Day 1 of jury.”

Big Brother fans who have been following social media know that Nick and Kat have been spending a lot of time together since the Season 21 finale aired in mid-September. The two have been photographed at football games, at a Halloween party, and together in her Dallas hometown.

The lovebirds are the latest in a long line of Big Brother couples that include Season 11’s Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder, Season 13’s Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Season 19’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Season 20’s Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, and even Coco Caliente hosts Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, who met and fell in love on Season 18 of Big Brother.