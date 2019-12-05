NFL Rumors: Former Jets GM Says He ‘Would Not Be Surprised’ If Antonio Brown Joins Cowboys This Season

With just a few weeks remaining before the NFL regular season wraps up, the chances of Antonio Brown finding a new home after his brief, tumultuous stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots are generally considered very slim at best. However, a former league executive believes that the controversial wide receiver might end up with the Dallas Cowboys at some point before the 2019 campaign is over.

According to a report from NJ.com, Mike Tannenbaum, who previously served as the New York Jets’ general manager, recently appeared on ESPN Radio talk show Golic and Wingo, where he interpreted remarks made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills as a sign he’d be willing to take a gamble on Brown.

“If and when his eligibility is cleared up by the league and the players association, and he is available to play, reading between the lines of Jerry’s comments, I would not be surprised to see Antonio Brown be a Dallas Cowboy between now and the end of the season,” Tannenbaum was quoted as saying.

As further cited, Jones’ comments did not make any mention of Brown, but he did tell reporters that there “aren’t too many things” he wouldn’t do “financially” to ensure that Dallas reaches — and wins — the Super Bowl. The longtime Cowboys owner also teased that he’s willing to do something “indecent” if it means winning another championship, while also suggesting that it’s “not the time” to fire head coach Jason Garrett, despite the team’s 6-6 record and continued rumors that he may be on the hot seat. This, as noted, helped convince Tannenbaum that Jones will “do whatever it takes” to make the playoffs this season, at the very least.

While it’s unclear whether Jones might have changed his mind on Brown, The Inquisitr reported in October that he had no plans at the time of signing the seven-time Pro Bowler — or any other wide receiver — due to the depth the team has at the position. The Cowboys, however, had a bit of a scare in the Bills game after Amari Cooper suffered what looked like a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter. Per CBS Sports, the wideout was still able to “practice without limitations” on Monday.

Even with Tannenbaum’s speculation and the possibility of a Cooper setback in mind, the chances of Brown returning to the field this season remain quite slim. NJ.com cited ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted last month that “barring a significant turn in events,” the 31-year-old receiver likely won’t be playing another down this season.