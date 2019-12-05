Erica Mena Rocks A Bodysuit & Reveals Her Baby’s Due Date

Erica Mena shared a new Instagram update a day ago, and it was all about her baby bump. The photo showed the stunner rocking a black, curve-hugging bodysuit. Plus, she revealed her baby’s due date in the captions, which is apparently in the next few weeks. The bodysuit that she wore featured a low cut in the front, as her cleavage peeked through. But what was likely the most eye-catching part of the photo was her large baby bump. Erica sat on a bed with her right shoulder angled towards the camera and placed her hands by her mouth.

The Love & Hip Hop star was seen sporting her hair pulled back into French braids. She seemed to wear minimal makeup too, as she showed off her natural beauty. It’s possible she wore foundation and light lipstick, but that appeared to be all. Erica accessorized with sparkling, stud earrings and a bedazzled bracelet on her right wrist. Her light pink manicure could be seen, as she smiled sweetly for the shot with her lips closed. She looked down slightly, as the photo was taken from a low vantage point.

Behind her were a blank wall and a plush cream-colored headboard. Light shone onto Erica from the upper right-hand side. Fans seemed to love the new update and rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“You’re making pregnancy look too easy Make me wanna let you tag me in,” joked a follower.

“Best pregnancy I’ve ever seen slayed beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re glowing and looking as beautiful as ever!! Praying for a healthy pregnancy for you and baby!” exclaimed a fan.

“Aww so Beautiful she’s going to be a lil baby doll,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The baby girl will be Erica and Safaree’s first child together. Erica already has a son, King Conde, whom she had with Raul Conde. Safaree, on the other hand, doesn’t have any kids from prior relationships.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update where she put her baby bump on display. This time, she was seen rocking a shimmery dress. It was gold with a halter-style neckline. It hugged all of her curves, and Erica posed standing up. She placed her right hand on her lower back while touching her hair with her other hand. She wore her locks down in a side part with curls and completed her look with a pair of fuzzy heels.