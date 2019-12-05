Sommer Ray Straddles A Hanging Ball & Channels Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ Performance

Sommer Ray shared a new behind-the-scenes Instagram video with her fans, as she showed herself goofing off. The model was seen straddling an exercise ball that was suspended on a ceiling with silver chains. The clip began with her smiling widely as she sang “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus.

The outfit that she wore was floral, consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings. Both were black with white-and-pink flower designs. Her top featured sheer sleeves and lettering in the front. She wore white sneakers and pulled her hair back in a casual ponytail. She secured her locks with a dark hair tie. Sommer left her hair curly and natural, with plenty of volume.

Sommer was seen inside a gym with high ceilings and cement walls. She held onto the chain with both of her hands, as she was seen asking someone to push her. A man obliged and grabbed her foot and pulled her back before letting go. This gave her more leverage as she swung around higher and more quickly. The blonde was seen having a blast, and she squealed in delight. Towards the end, she jumped off and complained that her feet were tingling. The other people on set could be seen coming in and out of the frame.

The bombshell was then seen taking note of a different exercise ball, which she kicked with her right foot before walking off. Miley’s song then came on in the background.

Throughout the video, it was possible to see that there was a wrestling ring in the middle of the gym. Plus, the captions revealed that she was on a photoshoot. Considering that Sommer has her own clothing line, it’s possible that the photoshoot was for her brand.

Fans seemed to like the update and left plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Sommer came in like a wrecking ball,” declared a follower.

“You are so adorable this brings me joy :))),” gushed an admirer.

“Sommer! your honestly the biggest mood ever,” wrote a fan.

“You’re so positive, it makes my day,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update in late November that showed her rocking different workout gear. The social media update consisted of seven photos in total, with several showcasing trendy gym clothing. One such outfit was all-black, with the top featuring a thin, oval cut-out on the chest. It had long sleeves and a cropped cut. Sommer paired it with matching booty shorts, and she wore her hair down and brushed it over her left shoulder.