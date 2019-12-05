‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Devon Sees Hilary

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, December 4, brings a Hilary sighting for Devon, but it appears he’s dreaming. Plus, Theo breaks things off with Summer, Billy keeps and secret, and Victoria and Abby share a sisterly moment.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discussed the storm. Victoria let Billy know that she got stuck in her office for a bit with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Meanwhile, Billy relayed that he was out for a drink instead of being with Jack (Peter Bergman). Billy failed to mention that he had that drink with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). After Victoria stepped out of the room, Billy couldn’t understand his feelings of guilt about neglecting to tell Victoria about Amanda. He also created a short to-do list, and then Victoria kissed him goodbye. Later, Billy ran into Amanda at Society, and he bought her a coffee.

Victoria visited Abby (Melissa Ordway) at The Grand Phoenix, and they discussed their lives. Victoria admitted that although she loves being the CEO at Newman Enterprises, she’s not doing the best at finding a work-life balance that allows her plenty of time with Billy and the kids. Abby advised Victoria to make time for Billy, and Victoria said that she would.

Elsewhere, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) worried about Devon (Bryton James) and felt that he wasn’t devoting enough time to their relationship. Elena begged him to stay home from work after spending much of the night helping Tucker’s employees in Tucker’s absence. However, Devon declined, and Elena left. Devon laid down on the couch, and he dreamed of Hilary, who then turned into Amanda.

Elena complained to Nate (Sean Dominic) about Amanda, and he wondered why she focused all her ire on Amanda instead of Cane (Daniel Goddard). Elena admitted that she doesn’t think that Devon can move on and get over Hilary with Amanda in Genoa City looking just like Hilary. Nate tried to reassure Elena, and then Devon called her to invite her to lunch.

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) told Summer (Hunter King) that he planned to move out of the hotel and get a place of his own. She felt shocked that Theo wanted to move, but he admitted he’d love some closets. The possibility of living together came up, and Summer was way less than enthusiastic and told Theo she didn’t want so much togetherness.

Later at Jabot, Summer asked Theo to lunch and dinner, and Theo declined, leaving her stunned. He threw Summer’s comment about too much togetherness back in her face, and then Theo broke up with Summer, which shocked her. Summer admitted that breaking up might be the best move for Theo’s career.