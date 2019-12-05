Draya Michele Sizzles In A Dress With A High Slit On Instagram

Draya Michele shared a new Instagram update today where she rocked a colorful dress with a high slit. The slit reached so high on her side, in fact, that her hip was left exposed. The ensemble featured a low v-neckline with thin straps. It was brightly colored, and the fabric featured abstract portraits. The faces were drawn in black with a hint of Picasso as an inspiration, with some of the prominent colors being red, yellow, and blue.

The former Basketball Wives star wore her hair slicked back, which left all of the attention on her large, chandelier earrings. Draya also wore a dash of eyeliner, plus a dusting of metallic pink lipstick. She pursed her lips and looked into the distance to her left while placing both of her hands behind her head. At the same time, the stunner stuck her elbows out to the side. She thrust her left hip out and accentuated her curves.

Draya stood in front of a blank wall, with a well-decorated room visible on the right side of the frame. White curtains were drawn over the windows, with the sunlight making it glow. The room had a large, brown-and-white rug was on the ground with a table and a couple of white plush chairs. A chandelier-style light hung from the ceiling, with a couple of decorative accents on the table and by the window. And even though the back room was dimly lit, Draya stood in bright lighting, which made her skin glow.

Fans gushed about the reality TV star’s good looks in the comments section.

“Ahyyy she’s always breaking the gram,” raved a follower.

“Best body in Hollywood HANDS DOWN!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Come a long way. I’ve always seen your journey and your beauty keep killing it. Blessings love @drayamichele,” wrote a fan.

“Are you still engaged @drayamichele? I hope you are,” wondered a fan.

Draya responded in the affirmative. She’s engaged to Orlando Scandrick. He’s a free agent but has played for the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update where she rocked another curve-hugging dress. This time, she opted for a hot pink number. It had a long sleeve on the right side, while her left arm was bare. Draya wore her hair down in loose waves, which she brushed behind her. Her locks reached her derriere. She showed off her outfit from the back and from the front, with the first photo being taken in front of a brick wall.