Paris Hilton Flaunts Cleavage In New ‘OG’ Instagram Post

Paris Hilton flaunted her cleavage in her newest Instagram update, which showed her rocking a low-cut blue dress while holding an “OG” sign. The photo followed a series that were modeled after classic works of art and showed the stunner posing in a celestial backdrop with angels in all four corners. The dress that Paris wore was bright, light blue with long sleeves. The sleeves were flowing and made of a slightly darker fabric. She also cinched her waist with a dark gray corset, which also helped accentuate her chest. The ensemble also featured a high slit on her left side, which allowed her to show off her legs.

The blonde was seen wearing her hair down, as she sported a middle part. Her hair was done in luxurious waves, with her locks falling in front of her shoulders. Paris accessorized with a headband that she wrapped around her forehead and hair. It was light brown with a buckle accent on the side. Her makeup was also notable, including a heavy cat-eye and light eyeshadow. Her lips were also shiny, thanks to the gloss.

The DJ stood facing the camera straight-on, as she placed her hands to either side in front of her. She held two, glittering letters that read, “O” and “G.” Meanwhile, she looked down to her left side, while parting her lips slightly.

The backdrop was light blue with pink and white clouds. Plus, there were angels holding a harp and flowers. A video filter added a sparkling effect at the bottom and top of the frame.

Fans had plenty to say about the new photo in the comments section.

“I need this framed in my house So stunning,” gushed a follower.

Others referred to the “OG” sign.

“Queen of inventing reality tv and fame,” raved an admirer.

“OG queen of everything!” exclaimed a fan.

“I love me some Parris but she is no gangster. Her Grand Dad is the OG. She is an Heiress. Id rather be an Heiress,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the former Simple Life star showed off her chest in another update. This time, however, she did so by going shirtless under a red apron. The apron had white ruffles and large polka-dot design. The photo was posted around Thanksgiving and featured a fall theme. Pumpkins could be seen in the backdrop, while Paris was seen decorating a cake. She smiled with her lips closed and held a bowl in her hands.