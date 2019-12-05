Parry Shen Calls Misunderstood Joke About ‘General Hospital’ Departure A ‘Game Of Telephone Gone Wrong’

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, viewers saw that the character of Brad Cooper regained consciousness and made his way to his husband’s bedside. Actor Parry Shen, who portrays Brad, has joked on social media about some of the latest onscreen developments as they have played out. On Wednesday afternoon, one interaction, in particular, led to clarification about his status with the show.

Last week, some speculation and rumors started swirling that Parry’s character would be killed off in the car accident that involved Brad and Lucas. The actor shared an article about this on his Facebook page and wrote what sounded like a farewell to General Hospital after playing Brad for seven years.

Subsequent posts by Parry and others in the comments section suggested that the actor had been joking about leaving General Hospital. However, those jokes seemed to get lost in the chaos and news of his supposed exit took off like wildfire.

After Tuesday’s episode, Parry took to his social media pages to joke about the reaction from his onscreen father-in-law, Julian, played by William deVry. Parry feigned shock and outrage at how “incredibly rude” Julian had been in not caring much about Brad’s condition.

“Now this is expert use of social media right here,” quipped one General Hospital fan in reaction to the video clip Parry posted.

In response to this tweet, the General Hospital star provided some much-needed clarity on his character’s future in Port Charles.

“But what was NOT an expert use was assuming my comment about an article regarding Brad’s demise on my FB wouldn’t be taken out of context and blown outta proportion like a game of telephone gone wrong,” Parry explained.

Luckily, at least within this Twitter thread, General Hospital fans seemed to embrace the joke and laugh off the confusion it caused. Many noted that they had always assumed it had been a joke and others added some comments that had Parry and others laughing a bit.

“They can’t get rid of Brad. He’s really the only one out here scheming. Ava’s on lock down. Julian’s a failed schemer. The quartermaines are dead. And Carson has apparently retired from scheming. We need Brad. He’s doing the soap lord’s work,”

retorted one amused fan.

“Only @parryshen is able to create a soap opera drama over a social media post about a soap opera #wellplayed relieved you are staying! @GeneralHospital add #parryshen to writing staff!” added another of the actor’s supporters.

Spoilers hint that fans will see a little bit regarding what comes next for Brad and Lucas during Thursday’s episode. While Brad will apparently make a full recovery, Lucas’ status is far less certain.

Some fans might speculate that Lucas likely pulls through and recovers, too, or Parry probably wouldn’t have joked so nonchalantly about Brad’s supposed death. Actor Ryan Carnes, who portrays Lucas, hasn’t piped in on any of this at this point.

Granted, this isn’t Lucas’ first brush with death in recent years. Several years ago he was attacked at GH and was in rough shape for a while. Ryan played coy about his character’s possible demise at that point, and it looks like he’s just avoiding saying much of anything about this new situation for now.

Now that General Hospital viewers know that Brad will be just fine, they can turn their attention to the baby swap bombshell. Brad finally told Lucas the truth about Wiley being Jonah right before the accident, and Lucas was stunned.

Will Lucas recover and will he remember this confession from his husband? General Hospital spoilers aren’t dishing out any specifics on this front yet, but fans are quite anxious to see what comes next with this wild storyline.