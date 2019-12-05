Anna Faris Thanks The Firemen Who Saved Her Family From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Anna Faris had a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Actress Anna Faris is feeling extra grateful this holiday season after a team of firemen saved her and her family from a bizarre incident that could have been deadly. She took to Twitter to thank the heroes that saved her and her family from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to CNN.

On the day after Thanksgiving, Faris shared a photo of a long table from the rental home in Lake Tahoe where she and her family stayed for the holiday. The table is filled with half-eaten dinners and half-empty wine glasses. The family’s Thanksgiving meal was abruptly cut short after a bizarre turn of events. It started when family members began to get sick, which they at first attributed to altitude sickness. Eventually, it was determined that it wasn’t altitude sickness but carbon monoxide poisoning.

Multiple firemen crews came to rescue the family, including North Meeks Bay Fire, North Lake Tahoe Fire, and Truckee Fire. Thankfully, what could have been a deadly situation was prevented just in time.

“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate,” Faris wrote on Twitter.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District Fire Chief Michael Schwartz emphasized that this incident could have quickly turned into a tragedy.

“I think there’s a series of events here that unfolded that made this a fortunate near-miss. Otherwise I think we would be talking about a Thanksgiving Day tragedy.”

Loading...

The rental home in which Faris and her family were staying was determined not to contain carbon monoxide sensors, which is why they almost didn’t catch it in time.

Carbon monoxide is a silent, odorless, and colorless gas that can take a life in mere minutes when in a high enough concentration. It’s often referred to as the silent killer because it is so hard to detect. Often, the early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be mistaken for that of the flu and include vomiting, nausea, chest pain, and dizziness. As it progresses, the person may begin to experience hallucinations and seizures. Carbon monoxide can build up in the bloodstream, taking away the oxygen from red blood cells, according to E Medicine Health.

Not all carbon monoxide poisoning stories end up as positively as this one. In 2018, a couple died while having sex in a garage with a car running in it, as The Inquisitr previously reported.