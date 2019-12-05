‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Gyrates Her Hips In Dangerously High-Cut Green Swimsuit

Yanet Garcia, a Mexican television personality who has been called the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” is shaking her hips in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, Yanet is rocking a high-cut dark green bodysuit which shows off her hourglass figure and sculpted legs. She paired the bodysuit with a navy blue baseball cap and wears her brown hair down in the selfie video. The Latina stunner appears to have been in her living room when she took the video as there’s a gray couch in the background.

The brief Boomerang clip was viewed over 475,000 times in an hour and more than 1,800 people have commented on it so far. In those comments, Yanet’s fans gushed over her seductive display. While a lot of the comments were in Yanet’s native Spanish, her English-speaking admirers chimed in as well.

One fan thought that Yanet could have included an additional dance move to the routine she does in the clip.

“Why no turnaround?” they asked.

“Still can’t believe some dude ditched you for video games,” another commenter added, a likely reference to the fact that Yanet was in a previous relationship with pro-gamer Doug “Faze Censor” Martin.

“U got it! Girl, you got it girl!!” a third commenter exclaimed.

But one fan seemed less concerned about Yanet’s beauty and more focused on the fit of her outfit.

“Honestly that looks so uncomfortable,” he said of the revealing one-piece.

A lot of the other comments were generic descriptions of her beauty and collections of emoji meant to express admiration.

The video is likely a throwback though since Yanet wore the outfit in a photo she posted in early June. She’s also wearing the blue baseball cap seen in her most recent Instagram clip, as she strikes a pose to the side that showcases her derriere. The photo has been liked more than 650,000 times and more than 5,500 people commented on it.

It looks like Yanet has a thing for wearing high-cut one-piece outfits. In a previous post, she’s rocking a striped swimsuit with a Mickey Mouse illustration at the front. In the photo, Yanet is arching her back as she leans against a wall with her arms raised above her head.

“Behind every strong, independent woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn how to get back up and to never depend on anyone,” she wrote in the caption before adding a red heart emoji to her message.