Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Sizzles In Sexy ‘Super Sonico’ Costume

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest photoshoot.

On Wednesday, December 4, cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared yet another sizzling, holiday-inspired post with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The pictures show the 30-year-old dressed up as Super Sonico. Jessica’s costume appears to be a festive take on the anime character’s bunny maid outfit. The model sizzled in a tiny red bikini and matching, thigh-high stockings. The ensemble left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display. She also donned red, fur-lined gloves, a pair of bunny ears, and Super Sonico’s trademark silver headphones.

Jessica styled her light pink wig in a messy updo and wore a full face of makeup. She enhanced her natural beauty by applying winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, subtle contour, and nude lipstick. In addition, the stunner wore dark pink contact lenses to further resemble the fictional university student.

The primary Instagram image consists of side-by-side pictures, while the following photos are larger versions of the same two shots. In the first snap, Jessica spread open her bikini top, partially revealing glittery, red cross pasties. She knelt on the floor, as she gazed seductively into the camera, her mouth slightly open. The other photograph shows her standing up, flaunting her perky derriere, with a glimmering wall visible in the background.

In the caption, Jessica noted that she voiced Super Sonico in the English dub of the anime series SoniAni: Super Sonico the Animation, as well as the video game Sonicomi: Communication with Sonico. She also instructed her followers to write something related to the holiday season in the comments section. The model explained that commenters could receive the complete photo set. The social media star stated, however, that the entire photo shoot is currently available for the members of her Patreon account.

Unsurprisingly, many of Jessica’s admirers diligently followed her request and proceeded to spread the holiday spirit. Some fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“This is so awesome, pink haired Bunny Jessica is always top notch in my book. So cute,” wrote a follower.

Loading...

“Your costumes are some of the most amazing I have ever seen,” added a different devotee.

“Can you be any more beautiful I mean wow so beautiful,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 64,000 likes.

The expert cosplayer often wears risque costumes, such as this one, much to the delight of her audience. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo of herself dressed as a sexy Christmas elf. For that photo shoot, Jessica sported a pink satin bikini, a matching Santa Claus hat, and realistic elf ears.