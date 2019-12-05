Justin Timberlake Apologizes For His Recent ‘Lapse In Judgement’ Regarding Alisha Wainwright Scandal

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake posted a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, on Instagram late Wednesday evening. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he made headlines recently for cozying up to his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

The two were spotted having an intimate conversation at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Witnesses say that Timberlake was drinking heavily and at one point reached beneath the table to squeeze Wainwright’s knee.

A few days after their bar rendezvous, the two co-stars were seen leaving a trailer on-set within a few minutes of each other. Those who saw the incident claim that Timberlake was not wearing his wedding ring at the time.

The rumors got so out of hand that Wainwright’s father even made a statement about the drama. The Inquisitr also reported that her dad did an interview and chalked the rumors up to typical tabloid fodder stating that he is “used to all the hoopla.”

“This is the business we are in. This is how it goes.”

Now Timberlake has decided to come forward and apologize for what he deems a “strong lapse in judgment.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, the “Cry Me a River” singer claims he tried to avoid the gossip but realized it was hurting his family and felt the need to clear it up. He said that he feels as if the example he set was a poor one for his son and that his actions were disrespectful to his wife.

The Palmer star then went on to express his gratitude to the cast and crew of the movie and claims he’s looking forward to sharing it with the world.

The majority of Timberlake’s 56.8 million followers seemed to be genuinely supportive of the singer’s willingness to own up to his mistakes.

Model Ruby Bundini commented, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss.”

“I do dumb sh*t when I drink also. Six years sober,” commented one person.

“Well done for taking accountability,” said another follower.

“Such a shame that you have to address this nonsense. Sending love to you and the family,” wrote a third fan.

Some of Timberlake’s fans were willing to support him but felt that Wainwright should also come forth with a statement of her own.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Biel, who married Timberlake back in 2012, has yet to comment on the controversy. Us Weekly reports that the Limetown actress recently stepped out in Los Angeles and didn’t appear to look any worse for wear.