‘Deal Or No Deal’ Model Madi Teeuws Goes Topless In Racy New Snaps

Deal or No Deal model Madi Teeuws floored her Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she posed completely topless. The stunner has shot into the limelight after being linked to NFL quarterback Danny Amendola. Though there has been no confirmation of a romance between the pair, Madi’s latest picture will no doubt catch the attention of many suitors.

The gorgeous model posed against a beige wall so that she was the sole focus of the shot — though fans would argue that she needed little help. Her hair was styled into a messy updo, with shorter tendrils framing her face in the most flattering of ways.

Madi wore little makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her look featured strong brows, the slightest hint of highlighter to emphasize her chiseled cheekbones, and some clear lip gloss.

That said, followers of the Instagram superstar were no doubt paying less attention to the blond beauty’s makeup and more to the fact that she posed completely topless.

In the first picture, Madi posed by sitting on the floor, with her right arm propped up on a stool and her left positioned across her body to preserve her modesty. In the second, she wrapped each hand around her neck, so that her forearms concealed her cleavage.

Madi completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings with drop accents. She also sported a pair of beige paper-bag pants. The high-waisted cut only further accentuated her hourglass figure, and a white string belt cinched in at her trim torso.

In her caption, Madi expressed her excitement in the upcoming new year, even confessing that she had signed the date 2020 instead of 2019 in her gratitude journal. The blond beauty added that she was working hard to find things to appreciate each and every day.

Madi ended her upload by adding that even though the pictures might seem to have little to do with her musings, she was grateful for the great team behind the shots, which inspired her choice.

The update earned just shy of 21,000 likes and over 260 comments.

“You are INSANE,” one fan raved, adding the heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Ok… This is next level content…” proclaimed a second.

“I’m thankful for this photo on my feed,” teased a third, with two laughing-crying emoji.

“You are sooo beautiful,” concluded a fourth, with the heart-eye emoji.

Madi is no stranger to wowing her Instagram followers. In another series of fresh-faced shots, she dropped jaws after modeling mismatched underwear, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.