Hannah Palmer Almost Pops Out Of Tiny Blue Bikini Top In Scandalous New Photo: ‘Hot Tubbing In The Rain’

Hannah Palmer left almost nothing to the imagination in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Palmer has never been shy when it comes to showing off the whole package for fans including her insanely fit body as well as ample amounts of cleavage. The model regularly rocks the hottest of outfits and in the most recent photo, the stunner stripped down to nearly nothing.

In the gorgeous new shot, Palmer told fans that she was “hot tubbing in the rain” though she did not specifically mention where she was. The model could be seen standing front and center, looking straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The smokeshow wore her long, blond locks pulled up in a high bun and had a few loose strands falling out around her face. She looked to be wearing a minimal application of makeup including blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

While standing in a hot tub, the bombshell snapped a sexy selfie for fans, photographing herself from the waist up. Palmer put on a chesty display in a tiny blue bikini top, nearly busting out and showing off ample amounts of cleavage for fans. The bombshell also had her taut tummy and toned arms on full display in the snapshot.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans already, racking up 72,000 likes and well over 1,500 comments. Most fans took to the post to let Palmer know that she looks beautiful, while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more followers had no words and commented on the photo using their choice of emoji instead.

“You are very beautiful, angel,” one follower raved, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are by far the most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Love the photo you look absolutely beautiful girl,” another wrote along with a red and smiley face emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer sizzled in another NSFW shot, posing for a photo in the bathtub and going completely naked. The bombshell struck a pose, covering her chest with bubbles and leaving almost nothing to the imagination. She also had a glass of wine on the ledge next to her as she appeared be having a relaxing evening. That post racked up over 51,000 likes.