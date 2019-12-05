Stassie Karanikolaou Wears Cleavage-Baring, Skintight Dress On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou just added another photo to her sultry Instagram collection. In her latest image, she stood on top of a rooftop balcony clad in nothing but a short, body-hugging dress.

The silvery, baby blue frock was low-cut, showing off her cleavage. The skintight outfit also accentuated all of her stunning curves and her taut, toned abs. It was a spaghetti-strap ensemble, her curvaceous chest only enhanced by the ruching on the bust of the dress. Her hourglass figure was the focal point of the photo.

Stassie stared straight ahead at the camera, giving fans a seductive stare with her lips closed. She wore a touch more makeup than normally seen on her Instagram feed, with her blush a deeper pink and her pout a slightly darker matte than usual. Her brows appeared dark, matching the hue of her roots. She rocked a thickly-lined black cat-eye on her eyelid, her lashes fanning out perfectly.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle, which flaunted her natural brown roots and appeared to make her hair slightly ombre. Her straight platinum hair cascaded down the front of her shoulder and stopped right in the middle of her bust.

She kept her jewelry minimal, wearing nothing but her trademark gold Cartier “Love” bracelet in the image. As she rested one hand down by her hip, fans could see her pink acrylic nails.

Stassie’s glamorous blond hair, tanned skin, and periwinkle dress shone brightly against the night sky and the glittering buildings in the background.

Her 6.4 million Instagram followers loved the image, which received more than 450,000 likes as of press time. The picture also racked up 1,682 comments at the time of this writing. Best friend Kylie Jenner shared her thoughts on the photo, commenting with multiple heart-eye emoji — just like the rest of her followers.

“Oh my lawd,” one commenter said.

“It doesn’t get better than this,” another said, adding heart-eye emoji to the post as well.

“Beautiful,” a different user simply said, using flame and heart emoji to decorate the comment.

Another admirer compared her look to Kylie’s.

“Baddieeee @kyliejenner twin,” they wrote.

In her most recent Instagram post prior to this one, she revealed that she switched her breast implants from larger ones to smaller ones and was thrilled with the result, even tagging the plastic surgery office where she got them done. Other photos on her feed include many more alluring images, whether she’s flaunting her booty or seductively eating sushi.