Taraji P. Henson Looks Smoking-Hot In A Series Of Sizzling Outfits

Empire star Taraji P. Henson showed off her curvaceous physique in a series of outfits from a photoshoot for Self magazine. She encouraged her 15 million followers to check out the issue, which is on stands at the moment.

In the first snap, Taraji rocked a daring black outfit that flaunted her voluptuous thighs. The look featured draped fabric that skimmed over her body and left her legs almost completely exposed. She added an extra few inches to her height with a pair of strappy, stiletto heels. Her hair was in its natural texture, and she gazed off into the distance as she posed in front of a solid background.

For the second look, Taraji wore a pale pink jacket. The jacket slipped down her shoulders in the shot, and her followers got a peek at the spaghetti strap top she wore underneath. She raised her hands to her face and showed off a few rings she was wearing.

The third snap Taraji shared was a close-up that highlighted her beauty rather than her curves. Her hair had some major volume and floated around her face in a perfectly coiffed style. She rocked a bronze, almost golden lip shade that had a metallic sheen.

For her fourth look, Taraji wore a pair of high-waisted orange pants that had a lace-up front. She paired the bold pants with a black cropped top and layered a black jacket on top of it.

She finished off the Instagram update with another few snaps of the outfits, one which showed off a hint of cleavage, all posed in front of solid colorful backgrounds.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into the looks she wore for the photoshoot, and the post received over 167,000 likes within just seven hours. It even received a like from fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Many of Taraji’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling outfits.

“Get it girl!! She got them legs for day!! Black is beauty!! Woman that stands strong!! Self perseverance! Love yourself first!!” one follower commented.

“You are my idol,” another fan said.

One follower was all about Taraji’s hairstyle, and said, “hair color and curls are poppin.”

“Oooooh you killed this shoot,” actor and comedian Marlon Wayans commented.

Taraji isn’t afraid to take a risk when it comes to her style, either in photoshoots or on the red carpet. This year for the Emmys, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a plunging pink-and-red gown that flaunted her flawless physique. The look was bold yet feminine, with a draped silhouette and cape detail that packed some major drama.