Jordyn Woods Stuns Instagram Followers In Curve-Hugging Little Black Dress With Alluring Lace-Up Detail

Jordyn Woods likely stopped a lot of her followers in their tracks on Wednesday when she posted a series of photos of herself rocking a curve-hugging little black dress. The outfit shows off her enviable waist-to-hip ratio and includes a lace-up detail on the right side that snakes up her thigh, revealing seductive slivers of skin. The model also paired the dress with a pair of black barely-there high-heels. With her dark hair falling past her shoulders from a middle part, her makeup look is soft and glamorous, the pink shadow on her eyelids being its most noticeable feature.

In each of the photos, Jordyn is in a luxurious-looking living room dominated by a large gray “L” shaped couch. In the first two photos, she’s sitting on it, arching her back to add more allure to the snaps. In the third image, she’s standing and looking back at the camera, a pose that shows off her curvy derriere. The model is sitting again and flaunting her radiant smile in the fourth image. And in the fifth one, she’s leaning forward as she sends a coy stare towards the viewer.

As of this writing, the photo has been liked more than 150,000 times and over 1,100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, multiple fans gushed over Jordyn’s appearance.

In the caption, Jordyn quipped that she makes it difficult for anyone to forget her. Lots of fans agreed in the comments section.

“How can we ever forget??” one fan wrote before adding a black heart emoji and starry-eyed emoji to their post.

Others were a little bit more enthusiastic with their praise.

“I damn near licked my screen,” a second commenter added.

Another admirer marveled at Jordyn’s “glow up.”

“You’re so beautiful,” they remarked. “You’ve made the glow up of the decade for real. The third pic is jaw-dropping.”

But unlike a lot of the other commenters, a fourth fan seemed more focused on the image’s background, despite Jordyn’s alluring poses.

“Is that your house?” they asked. “I love those couches and you look very beautiful.”

Several other commenters asked Jordyn for details about her dress but she didn’t share any information about its source in her caption. She didn’t tag any fashion brands on the photo either.

This isn’t the first time that Jordyn has posted an eye-popping ensemble on Instagram in recent days. On Tuesday, she rocked an opulent dark red evening gown and the same hairstyle that she’s sporting in her newest photo. Unlike her most recent snap, though, she shared the name of the boutique that sells the dress.