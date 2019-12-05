Chanel West Coast Sizzles And Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Purple Look

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast had her 3.3 million Instagram followers drooling with a smoking-hot double Instagram update in which she rocked a daring purple look.

The first snap in the series was cropped so that Chanel’s legs weren’t visible in the shot. The pint-sized powerhouse rocked a long-sleeved purple top with a wrap-style silhouette that dipped low in the front. The plunging neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage and a hint of her bra underneath. She drew even more attention to her cleavage by layering a few delicate silver necklaces to accessorize and add a bit of sparkle.

The top was crafted from a material that looked like velvet, and it shimmered under the lights. She pulled her long brunette locks up into a sleek ponytail and added a pair of statement earrings to complete the look. Chanel kept her makeup simple, opting for a pale pink lip, flawless skin, and minimal eye makeup. She placed her hands on a wall behind her for the picture.

The second snap in the series was taken from further away, and it showcased Chanel’s full look. She appeared to have layered the top over some black short shorts that barely showed under the hem and accessorized with over-the-knee black pointed-toe boots. Much of her toned thighs were visible in the sizzling look as the Ridiculousness star flashed a smile at the camera in the second picture. She revealed to her followers in the caption that she loved the benefits a push-up bra could offer.

Chanel’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it received over 16,800 likes within just one hour. Her devoted supporters filled the comment section with praise, discussing everything from her beauty to her skills in the recording booth.

“The most beautiful and talented artist in the game right there!!” one follower commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Pretty that color looks great on you,” another fan said, loving the deep purple hue.

Loading...

A third admirer commented, “you look really cute and sexy and beautiful.”

Yet another simply stated, “you’re a queen.”

Whether she’s rocking a glamorous outfit on the set of MTV’s Ridiculousness or sharing a street-style look with her followers on Instagram, Chanel has a style that’s all her own. Just a few days ago, she shared a picture she took while at the airport. The bombshell rocked a pink jumpsuit from online retailer Fashion Nova and channeled some major attitude in her pose as she stood next to a piece of luxurious Louis Vuitton luggage.