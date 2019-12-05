NCAA Football Schedule: Dates, Kickoff Times, Networks For 2019 Championship Week

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming championship week games.

The 2019 NCAA football regular season may be over, but there are still a number of games to play before bowl season officially begins. Championship Week is upon us all and fans need to know the schedule of the games coming up this weekend and how they’ll be able to watch all of the college football action. Here is a full guide on what dates to tune in, what times to watch them, and the networks for each of them.

Championship Week will go a long way in determining the final four teams that will be selected for the College Football Playoffs. As things currently stand, it is believed that there will be little movement in the top three, but that fourth spot is up for grabs.

All of the action begins on Friday with the PAC-12 Championship as the fifth-ranked Utah Utes take on the 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks. If Utah wants any shot at getting into the playoffs, they will need to win this game and hope some luck falls in their favor.

On Saturday, the fun really heats up with nine big games featuring teams looking to capture their conference titles. One of the biggest games to watch will be the SEC Championship featuring the second-ranked LSU Tigers vs. the fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Even if the Tigers lose on Saturday, they could still possibly end up in the CFP based on the strength of their schedule this year and the big wins they have had. As for Georgia, they would most likely need a victory to have any chance at making it into the playoffs.

Here is the full schedule for 2019 Championship Week as per ESPN:

Friday, December 6

PAC-12 Championship

#6 Utah vs. #13 Oregon

8 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, December 7

Big-12 Championship

#6 Oklahoma vs. #7 Baylor

12 p.m. ET on ABC

Sun Belt Championship

University of Louisiana vs. #21 Appalachian State

12 p.m. ET on ESPN

MAC Championship

Miami of Ohio vs. Central Michigan

12 p.m. on ESPN 2

Conference USA Championship

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

1:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Loading...

American Championship

#20 Cincinnati vs. #17 Memphis

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Mountain West Championship

Hawaii vs. #19 Boise State

4 p.m. on ESPN

SEC Championship

#2 LSU vs. #4 Georgia

4 p.m. ET on CBS

ACC Championship

Clemson vs. Virginia

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Big Ten Championship

#1 Ohio State vs. #12 Wisconsin

8 p.m. on FOX

While so many football fans are looking forward to bowl season, it is Championship Week that may truly bring about the most excitement. Many of these games will have huge implications on the College Football Playoff, and others will go a long way in determining which bowl game invitations are sent out to which teams.