Maren Morris Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Purple Bikini During Hawaiian Getaway

Maren Morris asked her followers for a tropical drink recipe.

Maren Morris is kicking off her December by soaking up some sun in Hawaii. On Wednesday, the pregnant “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry” singer took to Instagram to show off a stylish maternity bikini she rocked during her tropical getaway.

In the snapshot, Maren was pictured rocking a ribbed pastel purple two-piece. Her structured swimsuit featured molded cups with underwire and darts. The textured top also had thick straps for added support. Due to the size of her baby bump and the positioning of her body, the straps of Maren’s bottoms were barely visible. She completed her beach-ready look with a pair of rose-tinted sunglasses with clear frames and a patterned silk Hermes scarf in green, purple, and white. She was wearing the scarf knotted in the front as a headwrap, and she had her toffee-colored tresses pulled up into a loose topknot.

Maren’s golden complexion was flawless. She was wearing lipstick in a natural rosy taupe shade, and she had a big smile on her face.

The stunning mother-to-be was sitting up in an outdoor lounger beside a pool. She was using her right elbow to prop herself up on the chair’s reclined back, and she had her left arm resting on her bent left knee. Her left foot was on the seat of the lounger, while her right foot was on the ground.

There was a cup of ice water sitting on the wooden table beside Maren. However, in the caption of her post, she revealed that what she really wanted was a “virgin colada.” Jana Kramer responded to Maren’s non-alcoholic drink recipe request with a simple list of ingredients: “Lime, ginger, honey, club soda.”

Maren Morris’ poolside pose gave her fans a clear view of her bare baby bump, and many of her Instagram followers commented on how good pregnancy looks on her.

“Omg, you are sooooo cute preggers,” wrote her fellow country singer LeAnn Rimes.

“You are so cuteeee,” Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale agreed.

“The most perfect picture I’ve ever seen in my entire life. You are radiant,” wrote another admirer.

“Look at that pretty belly! GIRL you are glowing,” read a fourth response to Maren’s gorgeous maternity photo.

The father of Maren’s unborn child, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, also commented on the poolside picture of his pregnant wife.

“Hello babies,” Ryan wrote.

Ryan Hurd’s use of the word “babies” had some confused commenters asking him and Maren if they are expecting twins. However, the couple has already said that they’re only having one baby boy. They’ve also revealed that Maren’s due date is sometime in March.

According to her post’s geotag, Maren’s photo was taken in Kihei, Hawaii. She hasn’t revealed why she’s visiting the island, but she and Ryan don’t seem to be there on a romantic “babymoon.” In her Instagram stories, she revealed that her close friend, Karina Argow, is there with her. Maren poked fun at her pal for potentially offending a bellhop at their hotel by refusing to take a lei from him.