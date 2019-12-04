Impeachment Witness Pamela Karlan Apologizes During Hearing For Invoking Barron Trump

Karlan, a Stanford law professor, received immediate blowback after making a remark about the president's rights and invoking Barron Trump's name.

One of the expert legal witnesses called to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, apologized during her allotted time for bringing up President Donald Trump‘s son, 13-year-old Barron Trump, as part of her testimony.

Karlan invoked Barron’s name while she attempted to explain the rights afforded to the president, according to The Hill.

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said.

Later on Wednesday, during her continued speaking time at the live, televised hearing, Karlan made clear that she regretted talking about Barron Trump in her previous remarks, while also taking a dig at the boy’s father.

“I want to apologize, for, uh, what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize obviously for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that,” she stated, speaking for the record.

Karlan’s initial crack at the president by including his son in the joke drew harsh and immediate criticism from attending Republican lawmakers, the White House, and Barron’s mother, first lady Melania Trump.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the first lady blasted Karlan in a tweet after Barron was mentioned, claiming that the professor’s actions should be cause for shame. Melania Trump also argued that children should be afforded extra privacy and not mentioned in such matters.

Prof. Karlan apologizes for comments about President Trump's son, Barron, earlier in the #impeachmenthearing. pic.twitter.com/FdCh8DzYh4 — Roll Call (@rollcall) December 4, 2019

Loading...

Kayleigh McEnany, a campaign spokesperson for Trump, issued an official statement in which she blasted Karlan for involving the youngest child of the president in what she labeled as “impeachment nonsense.”

McEnany also slammed Democrats as a whole for crossing the line of inserting the children of a president into matters of official business. In the statement, she called for the Democratic party to repudiate Karlan’s remarks. That, of course, was prior to the professor issuing the public apology for what she said.

Karlan joined two other Democrat-called witnesses for Wednesday’s televised impeachment hearings, sitting next to Harvard law professor Noah Feldman and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt.

In addition, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler allowed Republicans on the committee to call forth George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley to offer his expert opinion on whether or not Trump committed any wrongdoing in his previous dealings with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.