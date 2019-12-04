Kailyn Lowry Responds To Rumors Chris Lopez Got Another Girl Pregnant, Says There’s ‘No Co-parenting’

On the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that aired on Tuesday night, Kailyn Lowry was asked about Chris Lopez, the father of her youngest son. On the show, she discussed rumors about him getting another girl pregnant and revealed that there isn’t any co-parenting between them.

Kail gave birth to her son Lux back in 2017, and although she and Chris are not together, they have tried to work on co-parenting for their son in the past. On the reunion special, however, Kail revealed that there is currently “no co-parenting” between her and Chris.

“There’s no co-parenting right now. Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know,” Kail revealed according to Champion Daily. She explained that the father of her youngest son is “working on himself.”

“I know he will see Lux when the time is right,” Kailyn added.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Chris had gotten another girl pregnant. When asked about this on the reunion, Kail opened up about it and revealed that she had received a text message from a woman claiming to be pregnant with Chris’s baby. The woman in question claimed to have gotten Kailyn’s number from Chris’s phone and reportedly asked Kailyn to have Chris contact her “about the baby.”

On the reunion special, Kail revealed that she “didn’t believe” Chris got another girl pregnant. She didn’t show the text messages during the show, but she did share them on her Twitter account. Kail revealed that she received a text message from the same person following the Teen Mom 2 reunion. The sender claimed to have gotten ahold of Chris. However, despite the new messages, Kail still doesn’t believe that her ex has gotten another girl pregnant.

“He definitely didn’t get anyone pregnant people just have too much time on their hands,” Kail tweeted, including three emoji that are laughing so hard they are crying. It sounds like Kailyn is convinced that Chris did not get another girl pregnant.

On the reunion, Kail just didn’t talk about Chris, though. She also opened up about Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera. The mom-of-three revealed that Javi, who is the father of her second son, doesn’t get along with Chris. According to Kail, the two men “hate each other” and reportedly almost fought. Kailyn also talked about the drama between her and Jo Rivera, who is the father of her oldest son. Although he was upset that she took to their son to Hawaii during his parenting time, she revealed that he apologized to her and did not pursue any legal action against her.