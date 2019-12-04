Hillary Clinton Bashes Bernie Sanders, Says Senator ‘Hurt’ Her Chances In General Election

During an interview with talk radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attacked Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, reports The Hill.

When asked by Stern whether she was “upset” with Sanders not exiting the primary race earlier, Clinton responded, “No, disappointed.”

“And I hope he doesn’t do it again to whoever gets the nomination,” she said.

“Once is enough. We have to join forces,” Clinton added.

“Bernie could’ve endorsed you quicker,” Stern insisted.

“He could’ve,” Clinton responded.

“He hurt me. There’s no doubt about it, he hurt me.”

Sanders formally endorsed Clinton in July 2016, explaining that his goal was to persuade Clinton to adopt more progressive policies, to “bring together the party around a progressive agenda.”

Although Clinton appears to still harbor negative feelings toward Sanders, she infamously held off her endorsement for Barack Obama in 2008. As The New York Times reported at the time, Clinton refused to concede the race, arguing that Obama could end up being assassinated.

“We all remember Bobby Kennedy was assassinated in June in California,” she said at the time, prompting an intense and widespread backlash from Obama’s team and the public alike. Clinton subsequently apologized for her remarks and went on to serve in the Obama administration as secretary of state.

During her interview with Stern, the 2016 Democratic nominee weighed in on the 2020 race as well, praising South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, describing him as “very interesting” and “very smart.”

“I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is,” Clinton vowed after being asked whether she’d support former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Clinton also promised to stay in the public eye, arguing that she has a “unique perspective.”

“I have a particular understanding of the Russian threat,” she said.

Clinton also discussed President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, suggesting that she is still devastated by the loss and saying she has a “pit” in her stomach because of it.

Loading...

.@HillaryClinton expected to have partisan disagreements with Republicans in Congress, but the recent change she’s seen in politicians like Lindsey Graham have surprised her: “It’s like he had a brain snatch.” pic.twitter.com/F7lEmIuzyh — Stern Show (@sternshow) December 4, 2019

The Democratic establishment has still not forgiven Sanders for running against Clinton in 2016, it seems. According to reports, an unofficial “Stop Sanders” coalition — made up of donors and party leaders — has formed, determined to stop the Vermont senator from winning.

Furthermore, Obama has reportedly signaled willingness to intervene in the primary race if Sanders comes close to winning the nomination. According to those close to the former president, he is privately telling aides that he will “speak up” in case Sanders gains momentum.

According to primary polling, the senator is one of the Democratic front-runners, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.