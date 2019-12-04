‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Puts On Chesty Display In Sexy Black Nightie

Lauren Drain’s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Drain has been named “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” by fans, thanks to all of the hot photos that she shares on her page. Even though the blond bombshell is currently pregnant, she is still sharing a ton of throwback photos and other, new and sexy shots for her fans.

In the most recent image that was posted on her page, the stunner tagged herself in Las Vegas. In the gorgeous black-and-white photo, the beauty struck a pose front and center, leaning one hand against a white brick wall and another hand against a chain-linked fence. She wore her short, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and eyeshadow.

Her amazing figure was on full display while clad in a sexy black nightie that left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and showing off an ample amount of cleavage in the process. Her toned and tanned legs were also on display in the image and she paired the look with an oversized black shawl. The beauty completed her red hot look with a number of necklaces, including one with a moon and another with a star.

In the caption of the shot, she credited retailer Pretty Little Thing for the sexy ensemble. The photo has only been live on her page for about an hour but it’s already captured the attention of her followers. So far, the shot has racked up over 4,000 likes in addition to 30-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to let the stunner know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and commented on the post with heart and flame emoji.

“God I adore your body, pregnant or not. It’s amazing. You’re absolute flawless perfection literally every single millimetre of your body from your beautiful face and hair to your perfect feet and toes imo. Much love,” one follower commented.

“Love this shot, sexiest baby mama,” a second social media user added.

“I love this photo,” one more raved with two heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell went topless in another NSFW shot, this time showcasing her baby bump in the process. That shot racked up over 50,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.