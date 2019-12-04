‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Slays In All-Red Outfit At The Christmas Tree Lot

Maitland Ward looked gorgeous and festive in an all-red outfit while shopping for a Christmas tree in her latest Instagram update, which was shared to her account on Tuesday night.

In the photo, the former Boy Meets World star smiled for the camera as she posed alongside rows of gorgeous flocked Christmas trees available for purchase at a lot. Maitland rocked a red long-sleeved crop top that showcased her flat tummy and toned abs and added a pair of matching, comfy-looking red sweats to complete the look.

In the shot, the actress had her shoulder-length red hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that skimmed the tops of her shoulders. Maitland posed with her hands in her pockets, and told fans in the caption to check out her Instagram stories for more moments from her Christmas excursion.

The social media fan favorite also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the photo, sporting dark, sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and a hint of eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a dark red lipstick on her pout to complete the holiday makeup look.

Of course, Maitland’s more than 982,000 followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, and quickly began to show their support for the post by clicking the like button nearly 30,000 times while leaving close to 300 comments in less than 24 hours after the upload went live on the network.

“So sexy even when you are festive,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“Anyways look at that flat stomach,” another admirer gushed over the actress.

“Hello, I love you, you are an amazing girl, beautiful, greetings from Venezuela,” a third social media user said.

Loading...

“You should wear a green shirt with the red pants. With your red hair you’d look like a walking Christmas ornament,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland has been getting into the Christmas spirit on Instagram as of late. Just a few days before her tree lot snap, the stunning redhead shared a photograph of herself rocking some holiday pajamas, which featured a pair of black and red striped lounge pants and a bright red long-sleeved top.

Of course, the actress had to add some sex appeal by leaving the top unbuttoned a bit to showcase her ample cleavage.

Maitland Ward’s fans also approved of that post, which has earned more than 72,000 likes and over 1,100 comments to date.