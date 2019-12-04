Katy Keene And Veronica Lodge To Go On Shopping Spree in ‘Riverdale’/’Katy Keene’ Crossover

Katy Keene is an upcoming spin-off series from The CW’s popular teen drama, Riverdale. The new show will follow Katy Keene — based on the Archie Comics character — on a grand adventure in New York City. Katy will be portrayed by former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale.

Katy Keene isn’t set to premiere on the network until February 6, 2020, officially. However, Riverdale viewers will get to meet her a little earlier during a special Riverdale/Katy Keene crossover episode. TVLine reports that on February 5, Riverdale will air an episode where Veronica Lodge travels to New York City to meet with her old friend, Katy. Veronica and Katy will embark on an impromptu shopping spree in the Big Apple.

It makes sense for Veronica to be the Riverdale character with a connection to Katy. She previously reached out to her earlier in the season to request Halloween costumes. Plus, before relocating to the small-town, the Lodge family lived in New York City. The crossover will also give viewers a chance to meet Katy before she makes her official debut in her own television series.

Executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi released a statement reported by TVLine about the pending crossover.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world — New York City — and established Katy in the Riverdale universe. For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy — Cami and Lucy — having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Another Riverdale alum will also appear in a starring capacity on Katy Keene. Ashleigh Murray, who played Josie McCoy on the parent series, will be part of the main cast. Josie left Riverdale in its third season to pursue her musical career in New York, although she did briefly return earlier this season for Fred Andrew’s funeral.

One thing remains unclear. Katy Keene will be set five years in the future from the time Riverdale takes place. That means the Katy we meet on Riverdale will be younger and a little different than the Katy we meet in the official series premiere. It would be strange to randomly age up Veronica and then send her back to Riverdale. It remains to be seen if the show will address it.

The news is out! Veronica’s going to NYC and #Katykeene is coming to #Riverdale! So excited for our first #Archiverse crossover!! ❤️????????????✈️????????????????????????????????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xXVMBTnltq — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 4, 2019

The Riverdale/Katy Keene crossover episode will premiere February 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The Katy Keene series premiere will follow on February 6 also at 8 p.m. EST.