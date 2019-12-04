‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reveals If Ramona Singer Will Be Involved In Her Wedding, Says She Wants To Set Her Up

Another 'RHONY' star wants to officiate!

Kelly Dodd is planning to marry fiancé Rick Leventhal next year and when she does, a couple of Real Housewives of New York City cast members will likely be involved.

During Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was asked if she would be including Ramona Singer in her bridal party since it was Singer who introduced her to the Fox News correspondent over the summer.

“Ramona will be in the wedding party and Dorinda is a very good friend of mine and she wants to officiate the wedding,” Dodd shared. “She’s begging me.”

In June of this year, weeks before Dodd split from plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan, she traveled to The Hamptons with Singer and during a party, she was introduced to her future husband. Two months later, after her breakup from Reagan, Dodd went public with Leventhal on Instagram and in early November, he popped the question to her in New York City after just three months of dating.

Prior to Leventhal’s proposal, Dodd sparked rumors of a potential engagement on Instagram after telling fans that she had set a wedding date of October 10, 2020. At the time, the couple denied that they were actually engaged but it wasn’t long before the pair took that big step in their relationship.

As for whether or not Dodd will be returning the favor and setting Singer up with a new man, she told another caller that she hoped she eventually would be able to do that.

“I totally do,” Dodd replied. “I go out with her all the time.”

Loading...

Dodd lives in Newport Beach, California but ever since she and Leventhal began dating, she’s been spending more and more time with Leventhal and his family on the East Coast, where Singer and Medley reside. That said, Dodd has made it clear that when it comes to a full-time move, she won’t be doing any such thing anytime soon because her daughter, 13-year-old Jolie, is currently enrolled in school in Orange County.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd revealed at the end of last month that while she wasn’t moving to New York City anytime soon, she was hopeful that she would one day be able to live in her future husband’s hometown.

“I would like Jolie to come to high school out here, on the East Coast,” Dodd explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Dodd shares Jolie with ex-husband Michael Dodd.