‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley’s Wife Chrishell Stause Reportedly Devastated Over ‘Blindside’ Divorce Filing

The actor's wife is said to be 'shocked' over their sudden split and feels her husband just gave up on their marriage.

Justin Hartley’s divorce filing has devastated his wife Chrishell Stause. The hunky This Is Us star filed for divorce late last month, with a very different date of separation than what was listed in his estranged soap star wife’s response to his petition. Now, an insider reveals that the disconnect goes even deeper and that the actress had no idea of her husband’s plans to end their two-year marriage.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Stause is in total shock over the situation after being “blindsided” by Hartley’s divorce filing two weeks ago.

“Chrishell is still shocked that Justin filed for divorce and is devastated how everything is unraveling,” the insider told ET. “Chrishell signed up for a marriage, to work through things and fight for their love, but she feels Justin has just given up.”

The source added that Hartley, who also came from a soap opera background, “changed” after landing a lead role as Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC drama This Is Us and that, at age 42, he is focused more on his career now than ever.

“Justin loves Chrishell, but people close to the couple feel he’s choosing his career path over their marriage,” the insider added. “Justin is finally getting his big break in Hollywood and it’s completely changed him and how he treated his marriage.”

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Stause posted a cryptic message earlier this week about how it’s hard to “watch people change right in front of you.” Based on the insider comments about the couple, it now seems that her post is in reference to the situation with her husband.

Of course, Stause wasn’t the only one shocked by Hartley’s filing. Friends of the couple previously told ET there were no signs of trouble in paradise and that the two had an “incredible” relationship. Some friends felt the decision to split was an “impulse” thing on Hartley’s part.

Fans of the celebrity couple were also confused by Hartley’s divorce filing, especially since he listed the separation date as July 8, 2019. The two have made multiple public appearances together since July and appeared to be happily still together. In her court filing, Stause listed the couple’s date of separation as more than four months later than he did.

If the insiders are correct, Hartley’s real life strangely appears to be mirroring that of his TV persona. This Is Us fans know that when Hartley’s character Kevin Pearson scored a TV sitcom, fame went to his head and he ended up ruining his marriage to his longtime love Sophie.

Hartley has not spoken out or posted to social media since he filed for divorce. The actor has reportedly been spotted out and about without his wedding ring.