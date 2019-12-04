Jason Derulo’s Super Hot Underwear Snap Removed By Instagram

The "Talk Dirty" singer added that he believed discrimination was at play.

Social media app Instagram took the step to remove a steamy picture by musical star Jason Derulo. Though the picture did not involve nudity, the internet giant claimed that the picture violated its community guidelines. Many Instagram users, including Derulo himself, voiced their displeasure with the decision.

The controversial image was of Derulo walking towards the camera while in a pool of smoke. He wore only two gold chain necklaces and the tiniest of black boxer briefs. The shorts were tight enough to show the outline of his private area, which is what Instagram claimed led to the ban. Citing “sexual activity,” the popular picture app claimed that Derulo was aroused in the picture, hence the removal.

The “Whatcha Say” singer was less than pleased by the decision. In response, he posted a double picture update — the first a screenshot of Instagram’s removal page, and the second a repost of the picture that was taken down.

“Fuk you mean?” he added in his caption as a way to slam the social media site’s actions. He also added that he could not help his “size.”

In addition to the post, Derulo uploaded an Instagram story in which he vented about the decision.

“Y’all ain’t going to believe this,” he said. “Instagram took down my body pic. They took down my body pic!” he repeated in frustration.

Derulo also added that he considered his photo removal demonstrative of a double standard against men.

“Hey listen… all these girls be on Instagram, showing their a** and all kinds of crazy sh*t and I’ve got underwear on, in Bali, and they took my pic down. It’s discrimination.”

Fortunately for the “Talk Dirty” hitmaker, he seems to have found much support from his fans. His recent Instagram post earned more than 218,000 likes and close to 13,000 comments, many of which sympathized with him.

“Too sexy for Instagram,” joked one user, who added the laughing-crying face emoji.

“Can’t believe they blocked it,” added a second follower, who added the shocked face and two laughing-crying face emoji.

“Crazy how a man [can’t] demonstrate the size of his genitals but a woman can show hers by wearing a thong or taking photos in a bra on,” a third user wrote, agreeing with Derulo’s claims of sexism.

Instagram may have felt pressure to remove the picture as it had already gone viral online. In fact, it garnered so much attention that Derulo even issued a statement that he had not edited the picture. At the time of that report, the post had earned more than 35,000 comments.

This is not the first time that Instagram has faced outcry for their nudity and sexual content guidelines. Aquaman actress Amber Heard also had a photo removed after she revealed part of her nipple, leading to backlash and viral hashtag #freethenipple. As covered by The Inquisitr, the actress hit back at the app by reposting a picture of Jason Mamoa in a near-identical pose to demonstrate what she considered to be hypocrisy.