Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Pert Derrière In Black Lingerie

The cosplayer looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, December 3, cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a provocative post for her 709,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures were taken by professional photographer Kevin Choy in what appears to be a home library adorned with holiday decorations. The 32-year-old sizzled in a black bodice with lace detailing and a pair of matching thong underwear. The risqué lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Meg accessorized the sultry look with a pair of oversized, horn rimmed glasses.

The brunette bombshell wore her long hair down and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup that included peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white and red.

Throughout the photoshoot, the Twitch streamer changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, Meg offered her fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile. She played with a strand of her hair as she flaunted her perky derrière. For the following picture, she wrapped herself in a red, satin pajama top and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly. The final photo shows Meg sitting on a brown fur rug with a box of chocolate and a sizable Ferrero Rocher at her feet.

In the caption, the cosplayer requested followers to give her book recommendations.

Fans were quick to share some of their favorite novels in the comments section.

“My all time favorite book is The Black Tattoo by Sam Enthoven. U should check it out. When u have time of course. Loving the sets too btw,” wrote one commenter.

“Been reading The Witcher books as of late. They’re very good! I recommend them if you haven’t read them!” chimed in another Instagram user.

Many of Meg’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wow, this is such an amazing set you did. You look mesmerizing and absolutely gorgeous in these shots,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’ve got the most radiant smile I’ve ever seen,” added a second devotee.

The post soon racked up more than 49,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Meg has a tendency to upload tantalizing photos on Instagram. Recently, she posted a sexy snap in which she wore bejeweled pasties and sheer panties. The social media star also sported a pair of fuzzy fox ears. That photo has been liked over 46,000 times since it was shared.