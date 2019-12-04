Hot UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Exposes Cleavage In Crop Top & Fuzzy Coat

Arianny Celeste looked smoking hot in a skimpy crop top while posting in her latest Instagram update, which was shared to her account of the UFC ring girl on Tuesday.

In the racy snaps, Arianny is a brunette bombshell as she rocks a skintight off-the-shoulder crop top that exposed her ample cleavage while showcasing her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs.

The model paired the top with some tight dark jeans and calf-high black boots. She added a fuzzy cream-colored coat over top, which she peeled off her shoulders.

In the first photo, Arianny sits on top of a dark-colored Jeep and looks to the side of the camera. She had her dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

The Octagon girl also donned a full face of makeup for the photos, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck.

In the background of the shot, a gray, cloudy sky is visible as well as a body of water. That same stormy sky is also seen in the second photo, which featured Arianny walking along a path with brown foliage to her sides and some green trees behind her.

Although Arianny looks melancholy in the photos, her over 3.2 million fans still went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button over 26,000 times and leaving more than 220 comments in the first day after it was uploaded to the social networking site.

“The most beautiful and coolest model I have ever seen on social media. She is my favorite model I really love her if get a chance I really waana meet her and take selfie or a pic with her,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote int he comments section of the photo.

“Wow Arianny, look amazing, so cute, gorgeous, very beautiful,” another adoring fan gushed.

“She makes that look good,” a third comment read.

“Ten out of ten in my books,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny stunned fans just a few days prior to her crop top photos when she posed in a white sparkly suit with no shirt under the jacket as she promoted a Black Friday sale to her fans.

That update was also popular among Arianny Celeste’s fans, and has racked up nearly 28,000 likes and more than 250 comments thus far.