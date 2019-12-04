Australian Bombshell Abby Dowse Shows Off Underboob In Up-Close And Personal Photo: ‘Tanned AF’

Abby Dowse is basically baring it all for the camera in her most recent, smoking hot new Instagram post. The blond bombshell has been delighting her fans with a number of NSFW shots in recent weeks while clad in some of the most revealing outfits that she’s ever worn. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the model got up-close and personal.

In the gorgeous new photo, Dowse appeared to snap a selfie while she was lying in bed. The stunner was only visible from her nose to her thighs but she still looked absolutely flawless. Dowse wore her long, blond locks down and straight and she pursed her lips for the camera, showing off her beautiful application of makeup that came complete with blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She accessorized the hot look with a few necklaces and rings while her killer figure took center stage.

While clad in a sparkly gold bikini that showed off ample amounts of underboob, Dowse left little to the imagination. The top of the strappy ensemble barely covered her chest while exposing her taut tummy. The bottoms were just as sexy, only covering her modesty while her fit legs were on display as well. She completed the look with a white cover up and credited retailer Oh Polly for the outfit.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the stamp of approval from fans already, racking up over 7,000 likes in addition to 240-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that her body looks incredible while many others dropped a line to rave over her NSFW bikini. A few other followers chimed in using their choice of emoji rather than words.

“Tanned and cut perfectly,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You have a gorgeous tan!! I love it!! And I love you queen,” another follower wrote.

“Marry me please ok thanks,” a third fan commented with a crying face emoji.

“Wow a body to die for baby,” one more gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse stunned in another sexy ensemble, this time one that saw her clad in a different, sparkly bikini. In that particular photo, the model faced her backside to the camera while showing off her toned and tanned booty for the world to see. It comes as no shock that the post earned her over 30,000 likes.