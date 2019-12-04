Criss Angel’s 5-Year-Old Son Johnny’s Leukemia Has Returned

Las Vegas-based illusionist Criss Angel has reported some devastating news to TMZ. According to Angel, his five-year-old son, Johnny Crisstopher, has been diagnosed with leukemia again after a brief bout of remission.

According to Angel, Johnny will be returning to the hospital next week to undergo more treatment.

When Johnny was initially diagnosed with cancer, his father raised money to create a documentary about the treatment process and to donate to pediatric cancer research. The article from TMZ claims that Angel will host another charity event in light of the devastating news.

“Criss says he’s going to host another charity event in Vegas at Planet Hollywood where he does his new ‘MINDFREAK’ show. However, this time he’s setting an even higher goal… and he’s calling on the public to help.”

“This stuff breaks my heart. I hope the little one beats it and gets the best care and love possible,” commented a user on the TMZ article.

“Wow cancer sucks, praying for this little guy and that he and other children who have cancer get the help that they need. Stay strong little man,” said a second person.

Angel has been keeping things positive on his social media. He posted a video wishing his many followers a happy Thanksgiving from on-stage during one of his Mindfreak Live! shows in Las Vegas. He followed up on his video a few hours later by posting a picture of what looks to be Angel holding hands with his son. He shared a sweet sentiment about how important love is, more so than fame or money, in the photo tweet.

Your the wealthiest in the world when you have Love. Without a question it’s the most important thing you can ever experience and have in life. No amount of money, fame or power is worth more! #Love I’m so thankful for. pic.twitter.com/KEnZODf2dj — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) November 29, 2019

Angel’s many fans have taken to social media to wish the entertainer and his family the very best through this trying and tragic time. Many of his supporters have made promises to keep Angel and his son in their thoughts and prayers.

Even people who are not necessarily fans of Angel were expressing their hopes that his son pulls through his latest bout of cancer.

“Love or hate Criss Angel, nobody should have to go through this crap,” wrote Vital Vegas, a source for Las Vegas news, on Twitter.

In the meantime, Angel is trying to keep things positive around his family by planning out fun activities for Johnny in the SoCal area. Despite his busy schedule, it’s apparent that Angel has his son’s best interests at heart and plans to do whatever it takes to put a smile on his face and get him well again.