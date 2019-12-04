Johnny Galecki Announces The Birth Of His First Child, Baby Boy Avery, With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

'The Big Bang Theory' star ended one chapter this year and will now begin another.

Johnny Galecki has announced the birth of his son. The Big Bang Theory alum, 44, posted a black and white photo to Instagram that showed him and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, holding the tiny hand of their newborn baby boy. On her Instagram page, Meyer shared a color version of the same photo, which shows her sweetly her clutching the newborn’s fingers.

Galecki and Meyer did not give any details on the time of their son’s birth, the baby’s weight or length, but in the caption to their posts, they thanked fans for their support. The actor and his girlfriend announced the pregnancy in May, and previously shared blue paint party gender reveal photos with fans in which they revealed their son would be named Avery Stryker Galecki.

On Instagram, fans showered the first-time dad with well wishes. Amid hundreds of congratulatory messages, some of the actor’s 3 million followers just couldn’t help giving the star’s Big Bang Theory character a nod.

“Leonard has a baby,” one fan wrote, referencing the Leonard Hofstadter character Galecki played for 11 seasons on the CBS sitcom.

“It all started with the big BANG,” another fan joked. “Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!”

“Congrats and I’m sure you will be a great father,” another fan wrote to Galecki.

“Congratulations mom and dad. This is going to be the best day of your life,” another added.

Galecki’s Big Bang Theory co-stars have not yet commented on his post, but it would be surprising if his TV wife and real-life friend Kaley Cuoco doesn’t chime in at some point.

Earlier this year, the celebrity couple told People they were overjoyed over their baby news.

Loading...

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one to this crazy and wonderful world,” the duo said May. “There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

After announcing the pregnancy, the couple initially asked for privacy, but both shared updates on social media. Galecki was photographed reading an expectant father’s book, while photos from Meyer’s celestial-themed baby shower last month were also posted on social media.

The happy baby news comes days after Galecki and Meyer shared photos from a stunning maternity photoshoot. The couple posed for a jaw-dropping series of photos with celebrity photographer Randall Slavin in the final weeks of Meyer’s pregnancy.

The timing for Galecki’s baby’s birth comes about six months after his long-running role on The Big Bang Theory wrapped for good. Galecki has a bit more downtime now to focus on diaper duty.