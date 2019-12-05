‘Vikings’ Season 6 Premiere: Hvitserk Spirals Downward After The Events Of Season 5

Hvitserk struggles with day-to-day living in the Season 6 premiere of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 6 premiere of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings saw a great tragedy for Hvitserk (Marco Ilso). When it was discovered that his girlfriend, Thora (Eve Conolly), was against Ivar the Boneless’ (Alex Hogh Andersen) regime, the leader had her burned alive, along with others who were against him.

Since then, it appears that Hvitserk has struggled with the death of Thora. Leading up to the Season 6 premiere, Vikings actor Katheryn Winnick had hinted at trouble ahead for the character. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she revealed that Episode 8 would be a very trying episode for him and his brother, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith).

However, now that the Season 6 premiere episode has aired, viewers are well aware that Hvitserk is struggling ahead of Episode 8. Already, members of his family are concerned with his drinking. Ubbe has expressed concerns to his half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), who is the current leader of Kattegat.

As yet, it is unclear just how much further Hvitserk will spiral downward due to the death of Thora. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, some suspect that the son of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) might actually be the one who finally fulfills the Seer’s (John Kavanagh) prophecy as being the person who kills Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

While it is possible that Hvitserk could stoop so low as to turn his built-up anger against the famous shieldmaiden, at the moment, it seems more likely that his rage against his brother, Ivar, is more likely to lead to his own destruction. A video posted by Winnick could also support this theory.

While some claim the video is evidence that Hvitserk has killed Lagertha, others are pointing to his continued hatred of Ivar in this clip.

“Don’t you see, Ubbe?” Hvitserk says in the clip.

“I was an instrument of the Gods, it was my fate, it was me.”

It is unclear what Hvitserk is talking about in this clip. However, some fans wonder if maybe he has somehow managed to kill Ivar in Season 6 of Vikings. Already, clips have been released that appear to show Ivar and the Rus army attacking Kattegat. So, the potential is there that Ivar could return to the area and that Hvitserk could rouse himself enough to murder his brother.

Regardless, it appears that Hvitserk is being punished for his actions. Previous clips for Season 6 have also shown him tied to a stake and about to be burned alive. It is believed that these two scenes are interlinked. However, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more about Hvitserk’s fate.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 p.m.