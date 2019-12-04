Jordyn Woods Poses In White Sheer Lingerie On Instagram

Jordyn Woods flaunted her toned body in sheer white babydoll lingerie in her latest Instagram post. In a series of four photos, the model joked about her Santa “bae,” moving closer and closer to the toy Santa and posing with him as if he were her boyfriend.

In the first image, Jordyn took a mirror selfie, so fans could take a glimpse at her see-through top and matching underwear. She posed in a four-way mirror, so you can see her physique from multiple angles. In this picture, she lifted her babydoll top up slightly as her toned tummy peeked through. She wore holiday-red nail polish, which stood out against the sheer white lingerie.

With each photo getting closer to her Santa “bae” in the background, the second image displayed Jordyn open-mouthed in a look of mock-surprise as she looked at her phone. In this photo, her followers got a closer look at the bra and panty set, as she leaned closer into the mirror and flaunted the lacy top and bottom. Her wrist was stacked with gold bracelets. She rocked diamond studs in her ears. She also wore silver rings on each of her middle fingers, her pointer finger tattoo standing out.

The third picture was the closest of all, with Jordyn posing for a selfie with the Santa doll. In this picture, she stuck out her tongue seductively, as her dark brown hair fell over her shoulder in waves. She wore a sparkly pink shadow on her eyelids and below her eyes. Her lashes were perfectly curled, her eyebrows gorgeously shaped. Jordyn also sported a light pink color on her lips, matching the exact hue of her eyeshadow.

The last image was a silly, close-up shot of the Santa doll, Jordyn nowhere to be found.

In the caption, she joked that most of her followers are on the naughty list, and if they even think of going up to Santa to get him to change his mind, they also have to see her.

The series of photos were liked by more than 119,000 followers, including Megan Thee Stallion and Instagram fitness model Katya Elise Henry. Her 11 million followers posted 1,257 comments at the time of this writing, including funny comments about Santa.

“You secured yourself the OG sugar daddy,” one commenter wrote.

Many others shared their thoughts via flame and heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jordyn is no stranger to posting sultry pictures. The exercise guru frequently shares pictures of her curvaceous figure and in alluring workout clothes.