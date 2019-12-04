Olivia Jade Returns To Instagram With Adorable Selfies: ‘Have A Beautiful Day’

Olivia Jade Giannulli is slowly making her comeback nine months after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their involvement in the high profile college admissions scandal. On Wednesday afternoon, the young YouTube star took to Instagram to share her first public selfies on the platform in weeks.

The post included two adorable photos that Olivia appeared to take in her big, fluffy white bed. The 20-year-old looked happy and healthy in a black, low-cut tank top that revealed a bit of her chest. She accessorized the look with one silver and one gold ring on her right middle finger.

Olivia skipped the makeup for the selfie session, although her skin was glowing enough that she didn’t seem to need it. Her brown hair was pulled up into a messy ponytail or bun behind her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first image, Olivia covered her face with her hand and seemed to be waving at the camera. Behind her hand, Olivia’s bright smile could be seen. The second photo showed the young influencer with a slight smile as she tilted her head and stared into the camera.

In the caption, Olivia wished for her followers to have a “beautiful day.”

The post garnered more than 53,000 likes in just 40 minutes, proving to be a hit with Olivia’s fans. Comments on her account have been limited since the admissions scandal broke earlier this year, but the visible ones were positive.

“I will now thank u,” one fan said in reference to the caption.

One fan called Olivia “pretty lady.”

Another said she was “the most beautiful.”

This has been one of the few posts that Olivia has shared on her account since March. In July, the star shared a throwback photo of herself and her mother in honor of Lori’s birthday. She also posted a somewhat scandalous photo a few months ago, in which she flipped off paparazzi and shut down all the rumors about her, but that has since been deleted.

A few days ago, Olivia used Instagram to direct fans to her YouTube page, where she shared her first video since the scandal. In the two-minute clip, Olivia briefly explained that she is unable to speak much about her situation, but she missed her vlogging days and wanted to return. The famous daughter also added that she was “terrified” to make her comeback video. At the end, she teased more content coming soon.