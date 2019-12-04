Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Curves While Topless In Just A Pair Of Tiny Daisy Dukes

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro shared an Instagram update with her followers that revealed even more skin than normal, and practically had her 1.2 million fans drooling. The tantalizing snap showcased Kara’s physique in an outfit that left little to the imagination and with a strategically placed book to keep certain NSFW parts covered.

For the snap, Kara laid back on a white couch with modern lines and comfortable-looking cushions. The brunette bombshell rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a thick black belt with silver hardware to hold up her short shorts since the waistband appeared to be a quite a bit larger than Kara’s slim waist. The hem of the shorts was rolled up slightly, showing even more of her toned thighs, while the top of the bottoms came to above her belly button.

On the top portion of her body, Kara wore nothing at all. She covered up her ample assets with a vintage-looking green book while she raised both her arms above her head. She hooked her arms around the arm of the couch and arched her back slightly for a scandalously seductive pose. Kara’s light locks were loose in a tousled style and her face was slightly obscured as she gazed at the camera. Her lips were parted and her makeup was natural for the smoking hot shot. The revealing snap also proved that not all parts of the bombshell’s body are equally tanned since certain portions of her skin normally covered by swimwear seemed a bit paler than the rest of her.

Kara’s followers seemed to have lost their minds about the steamy shot, with the post receiving more than 4,900 likes within just 16 minutes of being shared. She kept the caption of the post super simple, and her fans seemed enamored by the snap.

One follower was desperate to see a little bit more of Kara’s killer physique.

“Could you pass me your book for a sec?” he queried.

“You’re absolutely unbelievable,” another fan said.

Loading...

“Best book marker ever,” remarked a third fan, who noted the placement of the book and the body the volume was obscuring.

“You are so breathtakingly beautiful,” a fourth fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

The buxom bombshell is constantly mixing things up when it comes to the type of content she posts, although most flaunt her physique. The beauty recently shared a snap of herself in Texas, which, according to the caption of her post, is “home” for her. She shared two stunning shots in which she posed with a gorgeous white horse while flaunting major cleavage and her toned legs in a revealing plaid minidress.