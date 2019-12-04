Gwen Stefani Gets Teary-Eyed Reviewing Fan Covers Of Her Songs In New Video

Gwen Stefani gets a little emotional in a recent video by Glamour Magazine in which she reviews fan covers of her songs. At the beginning of the clip, she gets teary-eyed listening to a heartfelt rendition of “Cool” by singer Lili Joy.

“My heart is bleeding inside,” Gwen says during the cover. “What?! I’m gonna cry right now.”

After listening to the song for a bit longer, she explained why the cover was triggering the show of emotion.

“It was just a very important song in my journey,” Gwen said of “Cool,” which is about her reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend and No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal. “So, to hear her sing it in such a beautiful, heartfelt, tender, feminine way… I love everything about that.”

She is later informed that Lili sang this song when she auditioned for The Voice, the TV talent show where Gwen is currently a judge. Blake Shelton, Gwen’s boyfriend, turned his chair for her, but Lili was later eliminated during the next stage of the competition.

Gwen told Glamour that Blake was so excited about Lili’s audition that he texted her about it from the set of the show.

Afterward, the video shows Lili reacting to Gwen’s reaction, and she seems overwhelmed by emotion as well. She seemed particularly thrilled to learn that Blake had texted Gwen about her performance of the song on The Voice.

“Oh my God, he actually texted her about me!” Lili exclaims at one point. “Coming from someone who has been such an icon for so long and has been such a big part of my life and developing as an artist, to hear her say that I did her song justice is like.. I literally don’t know what to do right now!”

Gwen also seemed moved by a cover of “Just a Girl” sung by an artist named Cait. Unlike Lili’s rendition of “Cool,” Cait’s cover is a highly produced music video, and she intertwined her performance with footage of a women’s march. In her review, Gwen says that she’s honored to see that a song she wrote so long ago juxtaposed against images that represent the fight for female equality.

The song was originally inspired by her life as a young singer in an all-male band and performing in a scene that was also dominated by men, she adds. Gwen later recalls going to No Doubt gigs where people would assume that she was a groupie instead of the lead singer. Yet, she stresses that the assumption motivated her to make sure her performances were as impactful as she could make them.