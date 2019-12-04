Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Bikini

The model left little to the imagination in her tiny two-piece.

On Wednesday, American model Alexa Collins made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading yet another provocative post on Instagram.

The photo shows the 24-year-old posing in front of a luxurious cabana. Alexa stood with her shoulders back and placed her hand against her chin. She gazed flirtatiously into the camera, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Alexa looked like an absolute summer goddess. The tan and toned model flaunted her flawless figure in a coral-colored bikini with gold detailing from the brand Helis Brain Beachwear. The plunging bikini top accentuated Alexa’s incredible cleavage, much to the delight of her audience. Her washboard abs and long, lean legs were also put on full display in the skimpy swimwear. The social media star kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in voluminous waves, causing her to resemble pinup models of the 1970s. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer stated that she enjoys wearing bikinis during the winter season.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so gorgeous with a 1000 watt smile,” gushed a fan.

“Alex [sic] you really are perfectly beautiful,” wrote a different follower, adding a string of red heart and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“You are truly looking sexy hot beautiful!!!” added another commenter.

“Yesssss girl you look great!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Alexa has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in risque ensembles, that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a long-sleeved, forest green crop top and a matching mini skirt. That post has been liked over 14,000 times since it was uploaded.