Janet Jackson Talks New Music, Being Offered Acting Roles, & How Motherhood Has Changed Her

Janet Jackson recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and sat down for an interview with the magazine. The “Miss You Much” entertainer was photographed in countless outfits for the photoshoot and proved that she can be a chameleon. From long gowns to blazer jackets, Janet stunned throughout the whole spread, per The Inquisitr.

Jackson told the publication that fans can expect new music from her soon. She is currently in the middle of producing a new track but doesn’t want to set a fixed time frame for it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently gave rapper Ty Dolla $ign a song for him to jump on.

Janet also spilled that she has been offered new acting roles but kept pretty hush about what they involve. However, the “I Get Lonely” songstress insisted she will reveal everything to the public slowly but surely.

The “Let’s Wait AWhile” icon has had a career that has lasted longer than four decades. When Jackson was questioned on what she thinks the secret to her success is, she simply stated its because she’s passionate and loves pop music. She claimed that the key is to listen carefully and pick up everything new that is happening on the street.

As for new music, Janet admitted that she loves R&B singer H.E.R. who reminds Janet of herself when she sings.

A couple of years ago, Jackson welcomed her first child, Eissa, at the age of 50. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper explained how her son has changed her in different ways.

“Having a baby has opened a new love, a journey of very spiritual motherhood. And Eissa showed me more about patience. I am patient. But he made me feel that I needed to be more patient [laugh]. Not to mention, I had some symptoms of OCD. Ever since having kids, I became comfortable with getting dirty. If it gets a bit dirty, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

Jackson told readers that her style advice for young women is to always be themselves.

“Always be yourself. I think that is the most important point. For me, fashion must be your personal impression. No one is alike. We are not the same Oreo cookies from the factory.”

Her makeup routine usually consists of lipstick and mascara every day but other than that, Janet doesn’t like to apply anything else. She likes to keep her skin clean and not stained by “thick layers” of products.

When it comes down to a shoe, the “All For You” star prefers heels or sneakers with a sole.