Venus Williams Rocks Scandalously Short Animal-Print Dress

Tennis superstar Venus Williams had her 1.2 million Instagram followers tantalized with an over-the-top photo taken in the Bahamas.

According to the geotag, Venus spent some time at Atlantis Bahamas, a luxurious resort. She opted to take a snap after finding a throne with what appeared to be a snakeskin-textured seat and ornate golden arms. The muscular superstar looked tiny on the larger than life seat with intricate details all over it, and she flaunted her insane body in an animal-print outfit.

Venu rocked a cheetah print slip dress that had a v-neck neckline with black lace trim around the edges, and a scandalously short length. Her toned legs were on full display, and she kept things casual by pairing the dress with simple, flat sandals. Venus posed with one arm on either side of the throne, crossing her legs and showing off almost her entire lower body. Her hair was down in a natural style and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the picture.

In the caption of the post, she referred to herself as “Compton royalty.” Not much of the space around the throne was visible, so fans weren’t able to tell exactly where in Atlantis the seat may be, or what else Venus did while she was there. The textured wall behind the seat was also done in tones of gold, however, carrying on the metallic theme. She also didn’t reveal who she was with on her vacation — although in a post from two days ago, taken on a boat in the Caribbean Ocean, she tagged her sister Serena Williams as well as two other friends.

Venus’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sassy post, and it received over 4,100 likes within just 45 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the picture.

“What a spectacular shot. With all the gold you truly are #queenvee and may you reign supreme #veesarmy,” one follower commented.

Another follower couldn’t seem to comprehend how Venus hadn’t led any man down the aisle yet, and said “Wow!!!! Girl. Why aren’t you married?”

“I sat on that very same chair,” said one follower who had also been to the luxurious resort in the Bahamas.

“Queen, indeed! Maybe even Goddess,” one follower said in reference to her caption.

Venus isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned thighs in short mini dresses, whether she’s on vacation or about to hit the tennis court. Back in September 2019, the beauty shared a snap of herself in a multi-colored mini dress that barely skimmed her thighs and showed off her strong legs.