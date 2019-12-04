Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Is Smoking Hot In Black String Bikini

Model Anna Katharina heated upinstagram when she shared an update that showed her looking smoking hot in a tiny string bikini.

The beauty’s post consisted of two photos that showed her inside a house sitting on the edge of a coffee table. She leaned back on one arm — a pose that put her flexed ab muscles on display. A small stack of books and a remote control could be seen on the table beside Anna. Part of a sofa could also be seen in the pictures. Also visible was a dining room table in a kitchen behind her.

Anna’s bikini was black, and it didn’t cover much. It featured a classic triangle-style top that showcased her ample chest. The bottoms were equally skimpy, allowing the model to show off her taut abs and curvy hips. The photos showed her from a side angle and captured her from the mid-thigh up as he held her cell phone in her other hand as she leaned back.

In the first picture, Anna gave the camera a serious look with her legs were crossed. The second snap captured the model as she looked at something to the side of the camera looking as though she was in mid-sentence.

The stunner wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. Her makeup included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, eyeliner, blush and a nude color on her lips.

In the caption, Anna joked about waiting for memes from her friends.

Her followers got a kick out of the caption, but they were also taken with how fabulous she looked in the pictures.

“Every time I see you I fall in love all over again,” one follower quipped.

“This picture is ridiculous!!! My eyes almost pop out of my head!!!! Hot Hot Hot,” said a second fan.

“WOW such an incredible body… such flawless beauty,” a third admirer wrote.

“Absolutely the best body on IG,” commented a fourth follower.

Anna is definitely in the running for having one of the best bodies on Instagram. She often shows it off in an array of revealing outfits, most of which are bikinis. But the beauty also models other kinds of apparel for companies like Revolve and PrettyLittleThing. Along with other gorgeous Instagram models like Hannah Palmer, Dasha Mart and Anastasiya Kvitko, Anna also models for Bang energy drinks.

Her fans can always count on her looking marvelous in whatever she wears.