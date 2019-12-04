Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Major Underboob In NSFW Instagram Photo

Model Abigail Ratchford recently shared a photo of herself rocking completely sheer lingerie on her Instagram story. The image was seriously racy and entirely NSFW.

In the photo, Abigail leaned forward in an all-white bedroom, exposing the underside of her buxom chest, the side of her derrière, and her incredibly toned stomach as a see-through white jacket fell down her arms. The lingerie — a skimpy bra and panty set — left absolutely nothing to the imagination, as the ensemble was entirely sheer.

She cocked her head to the side as her dark locks cascaded down her back in loose waves. Her blue eyes were accentuated by the length and volume of her black, faux lashes. Her flawless eyebrows matched her hair and were perfectly arched. Her pout, which were covered in a frosty pink gloss and lined with a darker dusty-rose, were featured as she licked her lips. Diamond chandelier earrings fell down her neck, with one touching her shoulder.

Her most recent social media image looked similar to one the model previously shared on Instagram of herself wearing black lingerie. At the time, Abigail asked her followers which color they preferred. She clearly loved the white, as she shared the similar image again, this time on her Instagram story.

As Abigail’s Instagram story played out, a photo of someone getting her likeness tattooed on themselves was seen as were videos of a Winter Wonderland carnival. She also shared hot photos of herself lounging in a leopard-print thong bodysuit and a pink leopard print sports bra. All of these pictures — including Abigail’s latest, in the sheer, white lingerie — swipe up to her 2020 calendar.

The leopard-print images may not be as see-through as her last post, but they are just as alluring. In the first shot, she leaned forward and arched her back to pop her booty which was barely covered in the thong from the bodysuit. In the second image, a selfie, she pouted for the camera as she accentuated her cleavage in the sports bra.

In fact, she recently shared an image of herself rocking a burgundy lingerie set, with a low-cut bra that flaunted her curvaceous chest. She paired the top with a tiny, barely-there thong, as she fanned herself with a giant white feathered fan. She peeked out from behind pink velvet curtains in the shot, a move that accentuated her tan skin and the holiday color of her bra and panty set.