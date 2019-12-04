Kara Del Toro Shows Major Cleavage And Leg In Short Plaid Dress While Posing With Horse

With another new day comes another smoking hot new photo and outfit from Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro. The smokeshow has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, bodycon dresses, and even lingerie. In the most recent post shared on her page, the model sizzled in two stunning new snapshots.

In the caption, the model tagged herself in Texas where she told fans is “home” for her. Del Toro was all smiles for the photo op, striking a pose in front of a wooden fence while pressing her cheek up against her white horse. The beauty wore her long, light locks down and slightly waved while also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

She accessorized her chic ensemble with a pair of large hoop earrings and a number of gold necklaces. Her amazing figure was on full display in the image as she rocked a short plaid dress that showed off her toned and tanned legs. The top of the dress cut low into her chest, and she wore a white tank underneath while still showing just a hint of cleavage. In the second photo in the series, Del Toro posed in profile while clad in the same outfit, only that time she kissed her horse.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the Maxim bombshell a ton of attention from fans with over 20,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Del Toro know that she looks amazing while countless others let her know where they feel “most home” at. A few more had no words and raved over the post using emoji.

“Enjoy this outfit on you. Kiss From France,” one fan wrote on the photo, adding a kiss face emoji to the end of their comment.

“Good morning kara, you are gorgeous and beautiful,” a second Instagram user chimed in while including a few flame emoji.

“You are the most beautiful model in the whole world,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in another red-hot outfit, and this time she was clad in a two-piece set. The top of the outfit tied in the middle, offering fans generous views of cleavage. The pants hit just above her naval, showing off her taut tummy as well. It comes as no surprise that the post earned over 23,000 likes.