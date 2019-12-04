Kelly Dodd Reveals Which ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Is The Most Accomplished

She was questioned by a 'WWHL' caller on Tuesday night.

Kelly Dodd appeared on last night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked about which of her co-stars she felt was the most accomplished.

While seated next to fellow guest Elizabeth Perkines, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast members said that it was Emily Simpson, who works as an attorney and party planner, who she believed had seen the most success on the career front.

“I would say Emily. Yeah, yeah, absolutely,” Dodd said, after being informed by host Cohen that she was not allowed to pick herself.

Although Dodd has feuded with the majority of her co-stars throughout the new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, especially Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, her relationship with Emily has remained quite strong and she appears to be on good terms with new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke as well.

Dodd was featured on last night’s Watch What Happens Live after being featured in the last episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and was joined on-set by her new fiancé, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, who proposed to her in New York City last month after just three months of dating, and his daughter.

In addition to supporting Simpson and appreciating all the professional success she’s seen over the years, Dodd has also received Simpson’s support on a number of occasions. In fact, just last month, Simpson and Windham-Burke traveled to New York City to support an event for Dodd’s company, Positive Beverage, at Moxy Chelsea.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd and Simpson spoke out agains the behavior of their co-star, Tamra Judge, during a taping of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show in November, claiming that it is Judge who is the real pot stirrer of the cast.

“Tamra is very smart and I think what she does is, she hits the beehive and she runs,” Dodd explained of her co-star’s behavior, per Bravo TV. “But under all of these layers, like an onion, she has an agenda and that’s to make everyone look bad but herself.”

“She’s just the one that causes all these issues between people and sits back with clean hands and is like, ‘It wasn’t me,'” Simpson agreed.

Judge has been appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show’s third season while Dodd and Simpson joined the cast during Seasons 11 and 13, respectively.