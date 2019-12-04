Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Adorable Family Photo To Debut The Cover Of Her New Memoir

Jessica Simpson thrilled her fans this week when she shared a sweet Instagram snap with her two eldest children — Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6. Her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, was not featured in the picture, though it only took a short scroll down her feed for fans to get a glimpse at the precious 8-month-old

The photo was uploaded to Jessica’s page on Wednesday, and was an instant hit with her five million followers. In the shot, the singer cradled two of her three children in her arms as they sat on a couch adorned with plush, striped pillows.

Jessica wore a black top in the snap, and had her long, platinum tresses tied up in a ponytail that sat high on the crown of her head. She sported a simple makeup look that included a glossy lip and thick coat of mascara, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Meanwhile, Maxwell and Ace both wore black-and-red jackets as that sat in their mom’s lap to pose for the camera.

The appearance of Jessica’s adorable children was not the only reason fans were delighted by her latest social media post — the trio also debuted the cover of her upcoming memoir Open Book, which is set to hit shelves on February 4.

Both Maxwell and Ace held copies of the book in their hands as they smiled for the camera, showing off the gorgeous black-and-white photo of their mom that graced its cover. On a table in front of them were stacks of title pages, each autographed by Jessica herself.

Friends and fans of the clothing and shoe designer didn’t hold back when it came to showing the sweet snap some love. After five hours of going live to the social media platform, the photo was awarded over 73,000 likes — that that number still continues to grow. Nearly 1,300 notes filled the Instagram post’s comments section as well, with many complimenting the star’s beautiful family and expressing their excitement for her book.

“Those babies could never deny you! They are your minis for sure! They are absolutely beautiful just like you hun! Can’t wait to read your book!” one person wrote.

“So proud of you angel girl,” said another.

“Congrats and those babies of yours are gorgeous,” commented a third.

“You are amazing and so is this book! I cannot wait for everyone to read it!” said a fourth.

Loading...

As noted by Entertainment Tonight, Jessica announced that she was writing a memoir earlier this year in July. Though early reports pegged the book as a tell-all about her marriage to Nick Lachey, rumors were quickly debunked that her four-year marriage to the 98 Degrees front man would be her main topic of conversation.

ET reported that while there will be mention of her relationship with the singer, Open Book will also detail Jessica’s experiences “starring on the big screen and topping the Billboard charts, finding new love, raising a family, and running a successful business empire.”