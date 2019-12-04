Ashley Benson Is Dripping Wet In Sultry New Black-And-White Photo

Ashley Benson impressed her 20.2 million followers on Wednesday morning with an artistic photograph shared on her Instagram account.

The former Pretty Little Liars star looked fresh from a swim with damp, dark hair and a sheen of moisture coating her flawless skin. While she has spent the majority of her career as a blond, she recently made a change, dyeing her hair brown. To celebrate her new ‘do, the actress has been showering her many fans and admirers with multiple photos.

While her latest update is in black and white, her hair is still one of the main attractions. Damp strands dripping with water hung down across the star’s face, partially obscuring her gorgeous features. Benson highlighted her natural beauty by wearing a glossy shade of lipstick, smoky eyeshadow, and groomed eyebrows. Instead of trying to do a complicated pose, Benson chose to keep it simple and faced the camera head-on. She gazed intensely into the lens.

The actress tagged photographer Nicholas Maggio in the post, who shared the photo on his own Instagram page as well. The brunette babe tagged stylist Rima Vaidila and make-up artist Mia Jones. It was a collaborative effort between all parties to create such a divine portrait.

Benson accessorized her look with dainty silver beaded earrings and three silver chain necklaces. She also appeared to be topless in the photo, though it was hard to tell, as the beauty was captured from her collarbone and above.

Within two hours, the photo amassed more than 200,000 likes and over 700 comments. One of the top replies is from Benson’s famous girlfriend, Cara Delevingne. Delevingne was left speechless, choosing to express her feelings using a simple heart emoji.

Benson’s hairstylist Joseph Maine also responded to her photo. He called attention to the star’s wet appearance by saying, “Drippinggggg.”

Maine is the one responsible for her new look. He shared a photo of Benson rocking her new brown bob yesterday on his own Instagram page.

Even though the actress has been laying low in terms of working since she wrapped seven seasons on Pretty Little Liars, she still has millions of fans worldwide. They never miss a chance to catch up on what she’s doing and check out her gorgeous photo updates. Her comments section is filled with a dazzling array of heart, flame, heart-eyes emoji, and beyond.

“I swear you just continue to make me fall more in love with you,” said one admirer.