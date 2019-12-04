Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Serious Cleavage In New Instagram Video

Lindsey Pelas may be promoting an energy drink in her newest Instagram video, but all eyes are on her favorite asset to flaunt: her cleavage.

In the video, the model showed off her “genetically gifted” physique every which way. First, she put her long, platinum blond locks into a ponytail and twirled around so followers could see her backside. She then arched her back to give fans a better view of her toned body and derrière. She wore a baby pink workout ensemble, including a pink “bang” low-cut tank top — designed to show off some serious cleavage — and skintight yoga pants, which ruched at the booty.

The model’s sun-kissed glow stood out against her platinum locks, which were twisted into a tight ponytail at the top of her head. The updo was pulled back so tight, in fact, that fans could see her dark brown roots emerging from under the blond, giving her hair a stunning two-toned effect. She shined in two diamond earrings, sans any other jewelry.

Her makeup was stunning, yet natural. Her brown eyebrows were arched perfectly, and her black faux lashes were voluminous and coy. She wore dark eyeliner and mascara on the bottom of her lashes as well. On her eyelids, she rocked a light brown eye shadow, which appeared to match her blush perfectly. She wore highlighter on her nose, and on her lips was a neutral-pink gloss.

She paired her light pink, acrylic nails and painted toenails with the same light pink shade of her workout gear.

In the video, she posed in multiple different locations while drinking the supplement: in a souped-up, high-end car, against a door, on stairs, and more.

Her 9 million followers couldn’t wait to compliment the Maxim model in the comments. As of press time, the video clip racked up more than 210,000 views and more than 600 comments.

While the majority of fans chose to reply with flame or heart-eye emoji, some couldn’t resist adding their own personal comments to Lindsey’s latest video.

“You look amazing,” one fan replied, followed by a winking face emoji.

“You’re simply gorgeous,” said another.

“You’re a dream,” wrote one user, who added a sparkly pink heart and kiss face emoji to their comment.

“Ready for a workout,” another follower commented, which could either imply that they were ready to exercise or that Lindsey, in her workout gear, was ready to work out herself.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model often poses in revealing sports bras and workout gear on her Instagram. In fact, she sometimes even shares her own workouts in addition to promoting Bang energy shots.