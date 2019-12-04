Kendall & Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly The Reasons Why Khloe Kardashian Does Speak To Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner‘s claim that she and her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, have not spoken in five years is reportedly false for two reasons, according to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Those reasons are Khloe’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The source told Us Weekly that Khloe has maintained a neutral relationship with Caitlyn because it’s important to Kendall and Kylie.

“Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t the closest, but the idea that they haven’t spoken in 5-6 years is crazy,” the source said. “They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn’t have a bad relationship with her.”

While the source dismissed Caitlyn’s claims of estrangement from Khloe, they did add that the 70-year-old former Olympic medalist has been distant from the entire Kardashian-Jenner family recently.

“Caitlyn isn’t close to the family as a whole. But this isn’t surprising. Caitlyn always has her own separate reality,” the source continued.

As fans know, Caitlyn claimed during a recent episode of Australian reality show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here that she and Khloe haven’t spoke at all in five years, ever since Caitlyn came out as transgender in 2015. She explained that, out of all her children, Khloe had been the most angry about “something” during her transition.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe was “blindsided” and “confused” by Caitlyn’s claim that they haven’t spoken.

A source clarified that Khloe was allegedly very supportive when Caitlyn came out as transgender back in 2015. The reality star did become angry with her father when Caitlyn released her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, two years later because of the way Caitlyn exposed her family. However, they have reportedly since mended their relationship.

This was not the only confusing claim that Caitlyn has made during her time on the series. Last month, the I Am Cait star seemingly hinted that she had another grandchild on the way from Kylie, despite the fact that there have been no news or rumors of a second pregnancy for the star.

Another close source explained to Hollywood Life that Kylie reacted very differently to Caitlyn’s claims than her older sister, mostly because of Kylie’s closer relationship with her father.

“If anything, [Kylie] kind of just laughed at it,” the source said. “Kylie and Caitlyn have always had a really good relationship despite anyone else in the family’s feelings on Caitlyn. Kylie loves her dad very much and has stayed out of the drama.”